Two apparently identical vehicles have begun lifting missions on behalf of Fratelli Paradiso and Dini Autogrù, companies originally from Puglia and Emilia Romagna respectively.

Thanks to the modularity of the Scania chassis, equipped with a turret for Liebherr mobile cranes, it was possible to obtain unique vehicles of their kind and respond to specific operational needs.

Scania trucks equipped by Liebherr have started lifting operations for two companies in the construction industry. The vehicles, apparently identical to each other, hide substantial differences in the kinematic chain linked to the type of use and the operational context in which they operate. The deep degree of customization and the optimization of the chassis have made it possible to facilitate the set-up and to minimize the tare, while guaranteeing, at the same time, high levels of sturdiness and uptime.

The two 450 horsepower, 13-litre vehicles are compatible with 100% biodiesel and HVO, fuels from renewable sources that allow for a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. The first vehicle of this kind approved in Italy is from Fratelli Paradiso Srl, a historic company in Canosa di Puglia (BT) which has pursued the same goal since the 1960s: to offer high levels of quality, specialization and safety thanks to investments continue in technologies, systems and equipment.

The second vehicle is owned by Dini Autogrù, a company from Noceto (PR) founded in 1983 and specialized in the exceptional transport of concrete products. From transport planning to the completion of paperwork, Dini Autogrù guarantees safe and punctual transport regardless of the size and shape of the products. With over 40 vehicles including cranes, engines and cars, the company responds to interventions on the national territory.

The Swedish Griffin offers itself as a supplier of a tailor-made solution which, in addition to the vehicle, integrates a wide range of services to fully support the customer’s business. For this reason, Scania boasts a network made up of 16 dealerships and 111 authorized workshops distributed throughout Italy, with the aim of making sure that each vehicle operates with maximum profitability for the customer.