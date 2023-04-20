SCANIA- NORTHVOLT / New green battery produced with capacity up to 1.5 million km – Companies

A new green battery for heavy electric vehicles is the result of the joint development of Scania and Northvolt. In tests, the lithium-ion cell has demonstrated exceptional durability, up to 1.5 million kilometres, equal to the entire life of the vehicle. Produced with electricity from renewable sources in northern Sweden, the carbon footprint of the cell is about a third of that of the industry benchmark.

Back in 2017, sustainability leaders Scania and Northvolt joined forces to develop and commercialize the world‘s best solution for powering heavy-duty electric vehicles. Now the partnership takes the form of the production of a new battery at Northvolt Ett, the gigafactory located in northern Sweden. Also later this year, Scania will open a new battery factory in Södertälje, Sweden, where cells will be assembled into battery packs for the production of heavy electric trucks.

As an example of the commitment to providing sustainable batteries, Northvolt Ett is powered by electricity from 100% renewable sources (hydroelectric and wind power). Thanks in part to the integration of additional sustainable manufacturing features into Northvolt Ett, the estimated carbon footprint of the cell in full series production is approximately one-third that of an industry reference cell (NMC 111 IVL 2019 Li-ion cell ).