With a completely new product resulting from the renewal of the range, Scania offers a tailor-made solution for touring with a latest generation engine and substantial improvements made to components such as the chassis, gearbox, suspension, steering system, electrical system and driver’s seat. The technical solutions, performance and unprecedented comfort offered by the new Scania Touring generation won over TIF Formentin, a Padua-based travel agency set up in the 1980s alongside the Formentin family’s coach rental company.

The vehicle is the first Scania to join the fleet now of 10 vehicles all belonging to the Euro 6 category. The modern fleet, safety equipment and on-board comfort for both the driver and passengers are the main features that distinguish the service offered by TIF Formentin.

Efficiency is for Scania one of the fundamental pillars for the development of an increasingly sustainable transport system. For this reason, the driver training provided by Scania to Simone Salmaso, driver of the new Touring, will allow TIF Formentin to significantly reduce fuel consumption. Thanks to training with a Scania Master Driver to discover all the characteristics of the vehicle, from on-board instrumentation to driving style, fuel efficiency will also translate into a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions. The first contact that the dealership had with the owners of TIF Formentin dates back to 2018. Thanks also to the relationship established over time with Edoardo Rossi, Sales and Marketing Manager of Scandipadova, the two companies today boast a relationship of trust and mutual respect.