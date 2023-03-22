Home World SCANIA / Smart Dash: the new digital dashboard for greater safety – Companies
SCANIA / Smart Dash: the new digital dashboard for greater safety – Companies

SCANIA / Smart Dash: the new digital dashboard for greater safety – Companies

In a major step forward, Scania introduces a new digital dashboard, based on a modular electronic architecture that supports a number of new features and significantly raises safety standards. Smart Dash, this is the name of the dashboard, a new interface of digital solutions which, in addition to supporting new services, also significantly improves safety and the driving experience.

Smart Dash offers digital support for drivers and operators by integrating services such as My Scania and the Scania Driver App. The basic characteristics, in brief, of this new Griffin can be summarized as follows: 1- New electronic architecture, compliant with the General Safety Regulation and to cybersecurity standards; 2- Remote software updates (OTA) using the speed of the 5G connection; 3- Improved driver-vehicle interface, the Smart Dash is essential to increase concentration and minimize distractions.

