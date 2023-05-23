SCANIA The DC13 engine awarded as “Diesel of the Year” – Companies

Scania is awarded “Diesel of the Year”. The prize was awarded by Powertrain, a European magazine specializing in engines for industrial and automotive applications. Specifically, Scania’s next-generation DC13 outperformed its rivals in its ability to add customer value in many ways.

First, the 13-litre engine is the most powerful yet. Using decades of Swedish in-house engineering experience, Scania has achieved unprecedented performance: power increase up to 450kW which is 11% more than the current DC13 (405kW); best-in-class power density of 35.4 kW/L; 21% higher torque (3001 Nm) than the current DC13; high torque at low revs (2660Nm at 900 rpm).

With the introduction of a new in-line engine platform, Scania is taking a big step towards achieving its targets, in particular regarding the reduction of CO2 emissions of products by 20% by 2025 (base 2015). In fact, the new DC13 will help OEMs reduce CO2 emissions by up to 7%.

Furthermore, if the engine is powered by HVO, up to 90% CO2 emissions will be saved compared to standard diesel. But that is not all. It should also be added that the engine in question is designed to last up to 50% longer than the current in-line engine platform, which already offers market-leading durability.