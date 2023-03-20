The gift of plasma is a precious and altruistic gesture that can make a difference in the lives of many people and must be kept and transported with the utmost care and safety, respecting the environment and sustainability.

Kedrion Biopharma, an Italian company among the global leaders in the collection and processing of human plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapeutic products, Chiggiato, a fleet specialized in the transport of plasma and drugs, Scania and its dealer Scandipadova, companies offering sustainable transport solutions, IFAC, European leader in the production of vans and isothermal kits, are companies animated by the same profound sense of ethical and civil responsibility, which takes the form of the promotion and constant search for sustainable solutions, in environmental, social and economic terms.

The project was born as a sort of relay race for life. In fact, from the purchase of low environmental impact Scania Hybrid means of transport, to the special green set-up for transporting the donated plasma. This plasma is transformed into plasma-derived therapies that help improve the living conditions of patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. All in the name of a mission that focuses on people and respects the environment.

A sustainable path that Chiggiato has already undertaken for 10 years. In fact, the company has had a fleet of Euro VI trucks since 2013. It is now investing in Scania hybrid trucks, a solution that combines the advantages of the electric propulsion system with those of the traditional driveline, allowing you to travel with zero emissions when required such as, for example, within urban areas and particularly at pick-up and delivery points. Chiggiato’s ambition is to expand the electrified park in the near future.

First in the heavy vehicle manufacturers industry, Scania sets itself short and medium-term decarbonisation objectives that the Science Based Targets Initiative has validated as in line with the trajectories defined by COP21: reducing its direct CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025 compared to 2015 and 20% of those produced by commercial vehicles, during their use, in the same period.