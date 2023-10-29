SCANIA Two 1000 HP V8 engines for Tuxedo Yachting House: design and performance are the strong points – Companies

Tuxedo Yachting House has chosen a pair of 1000 HP Scania V8 engines for the engine room of the Tuxedo 54 project, a 16.75 meter long motor vessel. The Ligurian shipyard opted for these engines for their extremely rational design and high torque and power performance even at low rotation speeds.

Scania proves to be a valuable partner for Tuxedo Yachting House which has chosen 1000 HP Scania V8 engines for the propulsion of a one-of-a-kind vessel: an aluminum hull, a rational design, the use of recyclable materials and engines with high thermal efficiency and low consumption, make the Tuxedo 54 project more environmentally and economically sustainable for future owners.

In particular, the philosophy of Scania and Tuxedo linked to the simplicity of the mechanics involved, the safety and reliability of the components, means that the project translates into a benefit both in terms of maintenance of the propulsion systems, which increase the period between maintenance, both in terms of environmental sustainability. In fact, Scania recreational products are all RCD2 certified with power ranges at the top of the category, given the passing of severe tests relating to CO2 emission standards.

The vessel has a displacement of 25 tons, is 16.75 meters in length and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 40 knots and a cruise of 35 knots. Her launch will take place by October 2023.

