SCANIA With Charging Access comes public recharging accessible to all – News

With the aim of simplifying the electrification process and offering ever simpler charging solutions, Scania has developed quick and easy access to a European charging network suitable for both truck and bus fleets. It is called Scania Charging Access and will offer stable and predictable costs, with transparent costs, through a convenient billing system. Customers will be able to plan, manage and pay for their public top-up through a single service.

“Scania Charging Access will help overcome the hurdles and challenges when it comes to recharging, offering an extensive network and hassle-free management,” says Fredrik Allard, Senior Vice President and Head of E-mobility at Scania. “This service will certainly be welcomed by transporters and their customers and will contribute to the success of large-scale electrification of buses and commercial vehicles for freight transport in different applications in Europe”.

Customers will be able to access the service through My Scania (Scania’s fleet management portal) and the new Scania Driver app for drivers. With Scania Charging Access, also available for customers with mixed fleets, it will be possible to locate charging points, calculate the distance from them and monitor charging times through the Range Support function which allows you to define the range of a vehicle to reach a certain destination.

“With this initiative, we aim to create a charging service that represents added value for the customer through reliable and relevant information on where to find suitable charging stations for trucks and be sure to pay fair prices. So far, customers have struggled with different apps, conditions and bills, not unlike the chaos users have experienced on the passenger vehicle side,” says Allard.

“The world of transport is waiting for an evolution in the public charging network. Scania Charging Access is one of the necessary conditions for a real transformation of E-mobility in our industry. In fact, the main objective is also to develop the infrastructure and services necessary for sustainable transport. I am confident that other vehicle manufacturers will also support this development, through the introduction of shared networks for mixed fleets to be able to offer customers access to the widest possible charging network in Europe”, concludes Allard. Starting in October 2023, Scania Charging Access will be launched in several European countries and will be extended to cover public charging networks.