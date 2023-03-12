Borussia Dortmund, although they led twice, failed to defeat Schalke in the jubilee, 100th Ruhr derby.

Source: RONALD WITTEK/EPA

Borussia Dortmund failed to keep up with Bayern after the 100th Ruhr derby in the Bundesliga!

The clash with the “miners” from Gelsenkirchen did not bring three points to the “millionaires”, who found themselves under pressure after Bayern earlier in the day, in a match in which we saw eight goals, triumphed over Augsburg and alone at the top of the Bundesliga.

The reaction of the “yellows”, who in the end won only one point, despite the fact that they were in the lead twice at the Veltins Arena, was expected:

SCHALKE – BORUSSIA D. 2:2 (0:1)

/Balter 50, Karaman 79 – Šloterbek 38, Gereiro 60/

The most deserving of the point for Schalke, who registered the fifth draw in the championship in the last seven matches, was Marius Balter, who will celebrate his 30th birthday in 18 days.

The offensive player who arrived at Schalke in the summer of 2021 registered a goal and an assist in the jubilee Ruhr derby, which is a performance that Borussia’s Rafael Guerreiro could boast about today, but he and his teammates still did not get the “sweetest part of the cake”.

The Blues, who were last defeated in the Bundesliga on January 24, have more reasons to be satisfied, and are fully back in the race for survival in the elite.

Borussia, on the other hand, ended their streak of eight victories in the Bundesliga with this draw, and as a result of this result, they are minus two in comparison to the leader.

BUNDESLIGA – 24th round

Bayern – Augsburg 5:3 (4:1)

/ Cancelo 15, Pavar 19, 35, Sane 45, Davis 74 – Berisha 2, 60 pen, Cardona 90+3/

Eintracht – Stuttgart 1:1 (0:0)

/Rode 55 – Silas 75/

Hertha – Mainz 1:1 (1:0)

/Ngankam 18 pen – Ažork 57/

RB Leipzig – Borussia M. 3:0 (0:0)

/Verner 58, Forsberg 71 nice, Gvardiol 80/

Schalke – Borussia D. 2:2 (0:1)

/Balter 50, Karaman 79 – Šloterbek 38, Gereiro 60/

Sunday:

Freiburg – Hoffenheim (15.30)

Verder – Bajer (17.30)

Volfsburg – Union Berlin (19.30)

Played on Friday:

Keln – Bohum 0:2 (0:1)

/Stoger 9 pen, Mašovic 76/

