Schedule of the 15th Anniversary of Andoaingo Rock Jaialdia

We already know the distribution of the performances of the Andoain Rock Festival , which returns on June 10 with a powerful line-up to celebrate its 15th anniversary as it deserves. For fifteen years now, the irundarra promoter, label and record store Bloody Mary It has been offering delicious free menus loaded with the best folk, rock, garage, punk, etc. of the underground scene. And of course, for this special edition, great care has been taken to select half a dozen bands that will turn the Nafarroa plaza upside down.

Leading the bill we will have the now legendary American garage-rock band Black Lipspresenting “Apocalypse Love”, a record that “emanates from a dive bar jukebox in the back of your mind; With a playlist that oscillates between tub-thumping doom-glam, Plastic Ono Band chants, cocktail-stirred space-age pop, Morricone reverbs, and lo-fi external acoustic punk, featuring mariachi trumpets, theremins, drum machines and harmonies seeping through infectious melodies.” The Californians will also take the stage to download their direct incendiary The Schizophonics, influenced by artists such as James Brown, Iggy Pop, Jimi Hendrix, Little Richard and The Sonics. This great edition is finished off by the veteran Swiss band The Giant Robotsthe Brazilian-Danish duo The Courettes, the French group Chocolat Billy and the trio from Bizkaia You have come.

The music will start at aperitif time with three local bands that will inject a good dose of pop, rock and shoegaze: Arima, Acronym y Krin.

This is how the schedules of the performances remain, which will take place in Plaza Nafarroa first at noon, and later from mid-afternoon:

