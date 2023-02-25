List of all representatives of Serbia at the upcoming European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Source: MN Press

The European Championship for senior men and women will be held from March 2 to 5, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey, and the Serbian selection of the queen of sports will have 12 representatives:

Ivana Vuleta and Milica Gardašević (long jump), Armin Sinančević and Asmir Kolašinac (shot put), Angelina Topić (high jump), Boško Kijanović (400 m), Lazar Anić and Strahinja Jovančević (long jump), Elzan Bibić (3000 m). , Anja Lukić (60 m hurdles), Luka Trgovčević (60 m hurdles) and Milana Tirnanić (60 m).

The European Championship will be held in the recently renovated “Atakoy Arena”, which was opened in 2011, has six circular tracks and eight straight tracks, more than 5000 seats for spectators and an additional 2000 seats for VIP guests, media, teams, coaches and officials.

On the third day of the competition, qualifications in four disciplines await us, and Elzan Bibić will fight for the colors of our country in the 3000 m. He managed to achieve the standard for the European Championship last year at the Meeting in Poland when he ran the race in 7:39.96, which is the third result in the world rankings.

“I trained well for the upcoming European Indoor Championships. I’ve had a few rally races with results I’m happy with. Looking at the final application of the national team, I can say that it will be an extremely strong competition, according to the application, I am categorized in a high ranking. I hope that everything will be as it should be and that I will go to the competition healthy and ready”, said Elzan, who will have the qualifications on March 4 at 8:00 a.m. (our time).

Anja Lukić managed to win her place in the qualifications for the 60 m hurdles as the 21st girl in the world rankings. Qualifications in this discipline are on the program on March 4 from 8:35 a.m. our time.

“Even though the season didn’t start as we planned, I’m ready to welcome my second European Indoor Championship. I expect a good result and placement”, said Anja.

In the same discipline only in men’s competition, Luka Trgovčević will run for Serbia on the same day from 9:20 a.m. Luka also managed to fall into the quota of 50 athletes in the world rankings, in the 30th position.

“During the season I didn’t manage to compete as much as I wanted, the Balkaniad was cancelled, and after that I had a stomach flu that stopped me. It’s good that I still qualified, now I have time to get back in top shape. The goal is to enter the semi-finals, it will probably take about 7.85 seconds, and I think that result is within my reach,” Luka said.

The discipline in which Serbia “places the most hope” is the women’s long jump. Our country will have one of the best female athletes of all time, Ivana Vuleta, as well as her successor, the incredibly talented Milica Gardašević.

First on the list is Ivana, who achieved the European norm last year in Belgrade at the World Indoor Championships when she jumped a brilliant 7.06 m, while Milica Gardašević is currently in the leading position in Europe with a jump of 6.90 m that she achieved this year. year at the national senior championship.

“I expect to give my best, I hope to jump at the level at which I jumped at the national championship and I will try to, as always, present my country in the best possible way,” said Milica.

Long jump qualifications are scheduled for March 4 at 9:10 a.m. our time.