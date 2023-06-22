Home » Schedule of the fifth edition of MUGACU Fest
Schedule of the fifth edition of MUGACU Fest

Schedule of the fifth edition of MUGACU Fest

The Navarrese town of Viana is revolutionizing again this weekend with the return of its musical and cultural festival. The magical places of the Ruins of San Pedro and the Jardines de Serrat will host the program of musical performances that will feature names like Dorian, The Red Room, La La Love You, Grises, Eva McBel, Javi Robles, Janus Lester, Tangerine Sistas

This edition once again comes loaded with news regarding gastronomic experiences, a new gastro area where the culinary culture will be adapted to the festival public, with endless tastings and tastings that will delight the palates of [email protected] assistants. The program is completed with talks, movies, theater, free concerts, crafts and an improved kids area.

There are still a few subscriptions and day tickets left in the following link.

