Tomorrow, April 15, the Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz will be the meeting point for punk-rock lovers thanks to the Araba Distortion Fest whose first edition presents a total of five groups on stage. There will be more than eight hours of music from 4:00 p.m. when the doors will open. Tickets are already on sale at prices between €24 and €29 depending on the area (tickets here).

The cartel is headed by locals Alcoholic Society, back to the stages of his city a year after his great concert in Mendizorroza and months after his time at the city’s rock festival, Azkena Rock (breaking latest news here). others who will not miss the appointment will be, from the Adurtza neighborhood of the Basque capital, Segismundo drug addict. And finishing off the poster, a powerful trio of formations: Josetxu Peppersthe solo project of Josetxu, a former member of the punk band Piperrak, and the bands from Agurain chaoticpresenting his album “Unfiltered” published a year ago, and of Xuowho are about to release their seventh album “Poison”.

-16:00 Doors/Gates
-17:00 of Xuo
-18:30 Josetxu Peppers
-20:15 chaotic
-22:00 Segismundo drug addict
-23:45 Alcoholic Society

