by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

«A few days ago I wrote to the president of the Sicilian regional assembly, resigning to the opposition of the government due to strong, strong doubts of unconstitutionality. It would be a sure challenge by the Government before the Constitutional Court, there are precedents ». The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Schifani rejects the third mandate for mayors and is ready to negotiate on differentiated autonomy appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.