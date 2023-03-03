Post Nebula,Francesco Mastrobattista interviews Fulvio Grimaldi for Radius23

We are realizing that those who claim to tell us things and make us do them are just runaways. But be careful not to take them lightly, the house from which they escaped is the global criminal asylum.

There are those who rave that globalizers and globalization have remained stranded. That that shipwreck maneuver, in which they acted as smugglers for all of us, has failed. Let’s not delude ourselves. The arrows to their bow are still many and stinging.

Here, the chief helmsman of the battleship brought us, to team up with the fascist 2.0, Meloni, the fascist 3.0, Schlein. And everyone marvels: she is young, she is new, she is a woman and also a Jew, with her Ukrainian grandfather (no less!), a victim of persecution. And given that, from Meloni to Altiero Spinelli, for 70 years we have aspired to be super-Atlantic and have confirmed ourselves as loyal settlers, what do we expect from Schlein, what Fidel does? If he does the sardine, that’s enough and he advances for the continuity of the colonized and corrupt species. Manipulated, thanks to the religious faith in the institutions, by fetentoni and idiots

And so metempsychosis was completed – exactly like Gregor Samsa in Kafka’s “Metamorphosis”, from human to cockroach – of what was told to us as the left and perhaps was, from the beginning, only the left permitted by the imperial right. Metempsychosis, in social terms, from the voice of the oppressed and exploited classes, to the representative of the fat neocon bourgeoisie barricaded in the ZTL The newspaper “manifesto”, in its indecent mystification, was its forerunner since the expulsion from the PCI. Forerunner and then revealer of the trick with the saint Rossana Rossanda who praises the jihadist headcutters, fielded by NATO against Libya to be eliminated because it is prosperous, sovereign and, even, happy. And, dangerously, a stone’s throw away from us.

Something changes with the Italian-Swiss-Ukrainian-American that the waste of a party, already mass and now of lazzaroni, have gone and fished in Scrooge’s depot, where she had lived her promising 37 years, fed and taught by George Soros? Change for the worse.

When those of “human rights” arrive, interpreted in the light of LGBTQIA etc., “heroic resistance to the Russian invasion”, the reception and enslavement of deportees, screwed over at departure, transfer and arrival, depopulation through vaccine salvation, the cult of puppets , bloodthirsty despots, like Zelensky, with “no more borders”, if not those of the empire, guarded by missiles, we know what awaits us.

Resistance and counterattack awaits us. And we’re working on it. The Meloni-Schlein pincer maneuvered by the Soros-Schwab duo will close on the void. Indeed, on themselves. Just know. Did you know!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

