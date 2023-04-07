Home World Schlein presents the secretariat of the new Pd. Here are the 21 names
Schlein presents the secretariat of the new Pd. Here are the 21 names

Schlein presents the secretariat of the new Pd. Here are the 21 names


“It’s never easy to make choices, this is just the beginning, the composition of a very solid team prepared for the challenges that await us. I will not fail to identify ways to re-evaluate all skills”. With a direct on Instagram, Elly Schlein announced the secretariat of the Democratic Party, the team with which the new Democratic Party will govern. Large secretariat, 21 seats, shadow government model. No deputy secretary, several new members and many Emilians. “It is a team of great quality, especially when compared with those in government today, that we will challenge on each of these grounds, we will continue to want to be a problem for the government of Giorgia Meloni. It’s a team with the right mix of renewal, openness and solidity.”

Here is the composition of the new party secretariat. This is the announced list:

Alexander Alfieri: reforms and pnrr.
David Baruffi: Local societies.
Marta Bonafoni: coordinator of the secretariat, third sector and associations.
Stephanie Bonaldi: pa, professions and innovation.
Annalisa Corrado: ecological conversion, climate, green economy and 2030 agenda.
Alfredo D’Attorre: university.
Marco Furfaro: responsible for political initiatives of the Democratic Party, welfare, fight against inequalities.
Maria Cecilia Guerra: labor policies.
Camilla Laureti: agricultural and food policies.
Marwa Mahmoud: participation and political formation.
Pierfrancesco Maiorino: migration policies and the right to housing.
Irene Manzi: school, education, childhood and educational poverty.
Antonio Missionary: economy, finance, business and infrastructure.
Joseph Provenzano: foreign countries, europe and international cooperation.
Vincent Rando: fight against mafias, legality and transparency.
Sandro Rutolo: information, culture and memory.
Marco Sarracino: territorial cohesion, south and internal areas.
Marina Serene: right to health and health care.
– Deborah Serracchiani: justice
Igor Taruffi: pd organization
Alessandro Zan: rights

