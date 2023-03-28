“The climate has changed around the Democratic Party in recent weeks”, in the squares and in general opinion. This is testified by “the 16,000 new cards” that arrived at the Nazarene as well as the polls, “even if we take them with a grain of salt”. Elly Schlein brings together the Pd parliamentary groups for the first time since she was elected secretary and tries to involve everyone in the moment of ‘rebirth’ that the party is experiencing thanks to its victory in the primaries: “I would like us all to consolidate this moment together to strengthen the Pd”, is the invitation. The dem leader immediately clarifies that the meeting will focus on the priorities of political and parliamentary activity, while the question of structures is postponed. The secretary doesn’t name names, even if by now everyone knows the next moves.

This morning, with the two separate assemblies, will be the day of the official resignations of Debora Serracchiani and Simona Malpezzi, then the signatures will be collected for Chiara Gribaudo in the Chamber and Francesco Boccia in the Senate and, barring twists and turns, they will be elected by acclamation. Of course, the internal clutches are not lacking.

“We have important political issues ahead of us, this is undeniable – admits Schlein – I would like us to try to resolve them together, safeguarding clarity between us”. The assembly goes on for over four hours. The interventions that followed did not betray any will to break, not even on the part of the reformist Base: “We must be careful with constitutional reforms”, credits Dario Parrini. He talks about Mes and the EU Piero De Luca. Frank advice comes from two veterans such as Piero Fassino and Gianni Cuperlo. “Sharing is not division. Whoever has an interest in keeping a united party is whoever directs it. To unite a party you will need to be generous because this increases credit and the ability to unite”, warns Fassino.

“I hope that the choices on structures are an expression of the political choices that we will have to make. There are two conditions: we must not seek false unanimism, not reward easy transformations and instead reward a pluralism that is not the result of the bad practice of passing from one role to another Real novelties must be rewarded”, Cuperlo insists.

In any case, the agreement on the secretariat, which should be launched this week, should also be in the pipeline. The secretary’s loyalists are all confirmed at the moment. Marco Furfaro could be chosen as deputy secretary, the former mayor of Crema Stefania Bonaldi would be ready for delegation to local authorities and then there is still room for Alessandro Zan and Marta Bonafoni. The Bonaccinians are pressing to bring home three other members in addition to a deputy secretary, “so as to respect the balance of the gazebos”. The names in the field remain those of Senator Alessandro Alfieri, of the deputy Simona Bonafè and of Davide Baruffi, Bonaccini’s right arm since the congressional campaign. On the left side of the Dems, in addition to Marco Sarracino in the organization, there should be Antonio Misiani in the Economy, while an interlocution is underway between Schlein and Peppe Provenzano who, they say “made himself available without putting his foot down”. Among the neo-ulivists are the names of Marco Meloni, Antonio Nicita and Lorenzo Basso.

Schlein, in any case, prefers to set the course on the work to be done in Parliament: minimum wage, safety at work, public health are the battles to be fought together with the other oppositions. A strong warning to the Government on migrants and rights, especially those of children who “are suffering a terrifying attack from the right”. And then, a final note, not at all soft, on Rai: “It seems to me that the government is trying to get its hands on it a little too much”.