Italia by Emilia Patta

«The victory of Elly Schlein at Pd primary Italian politics change. The Pd becomes a left-left party which competes directly with the Five Star Movement and absorbs the radical left parties. It is not a question of expressing a judgment on the merits, saying whether one agrees or not: it is a fact that Schlein’s victory change the skin of the Democratic Party.

Someone thinks this is good, someone thinks it is bad: however one thinks, everyone must recognize that it is a fact. And it is a very important fact of clarity ».

Renzi: «The Democratic Party veers to the left, for us prairies. single party»



After 48 hours of silence that had greatly worried the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda and the Renzian friends themselves, in the end Matteo Renzi drew a line and decisively lined up his Italia Viva on the path of uniting the liberal-democratic reformists in a single party. The reasoning is the well-known one, and already anticipated by Calenda in his hot comments on the night of the primaries: with a Pd moved to the left, the famous “prairies” open up for the Third Pole under construction.

«Friends, the Pd of the JobsAct and the 80 euros, of Industry 4.0 and of Sblocca Italia, of guarantees and of the reforms on civil and social rights is no longer there. There is another Democratic Party. Improve? Worse? Harder? Weaker? Maybe. We don’t care now. It’s another Democratic Party, full stop – continues the former premier and former secretary of the Democratic Party in his traditional e-news to supporters -. We can only wish this new Democratic Party that speaks a different language on basic income, nuclear power, foreign policy and taxes, a good job with the respect of those who finally see it clear that there are two different paths. The process begun in September 2019 with the birth of Italia Viva ended on 26 February 2023. A fundamental step is taken for the construction of the new project. Suddenly, all together, the alibis of those who still thought they could cultivate reformism within the Democratic Party came down.

The goal is not the leaders but the votes of the Democratic Party



Renzi is under no illusions, knowing well his old party and the leaders now gathered in the reformist Base minority that refers to Lorenzo Guerini, and does not bet so much on the exit of parliamentarians and local administrators. And he is not wrong, given that from Guerini down, the parliamentarians have no intention at the moment of abandoning the party but rather are presiding over the internal positions and are ready to press the new secretary Schlein for management that is as collegial as possible. And the same goes for the loser himself, Stefano Bonaccini, and for the administrators who supported him such as the mayors of Florence and Pesaro Dario Nardella and Matteo Ricci.

The release will probably concern some personalities who have always been on the frontier like the Mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori and former group leader in the Senate Andrea Marcucci. What both Renzi and Calenda are aiming for is the vote of the voters who had believed in Veltroni’s Lingotto Pd, the Pd with a majority vocation and a union of various reformisms – socialist, Catholic and liberal democratic – and who now presume to be disappointed and discouraged.

European elections of 2024, count it with the proportional



«Does this mean that the shopping campaign is now starting as the newspapers summarize? Nope! – writes Renzi -. Indeed, the opposite is true. You will see that especially at the beginning many will try to close the ranks of the leading groups. Don’t expect an exodus, don’t expect a shopping campaign. We are not aiming for the exodus of managers in 2023, but for the exodus of voters in 2024. Our bet is not the acquisition campaign, but the 2024 electoral campaign. There we will vote with pure proportional representation in the European elections. Our European family will be that of Renew Europe. And the political forces that make up Renew Europe are already credited today with more than 10% in the polls. Already now, in fact, Azione and Italia Viva, together with Più Europa, add up to more than 10%. In the coming weeks we will move forward decisively together with Action on the path of the single party. Calenda has proposed to speed up the times and we have said that we are. So we will work on a symbol, a manifesto, a name, adhesions in a democratic and fascinating path. The doors are open. And the united list of all the friends of Renew Europe, even those who like Più Europa perhaps will not join the single party right away, will be the novelty of the European 2024».

The goal is therefore the European elections of 2024, where each party will weigh itself with its own strength. And the single party must be ready by autumn, by the end of the year at the latest, in order to take advantage of the long electoral campaign until spring.

Renzi hoped in Bonaccini for the “European federation”



If Renzi had been resistant, in recent weeks, to immediately putting the fate of his creature, Italia Viva, in the hands of his former minister Calenda, the reversal of the predictions that came out of the gazebos of the Democratic Party therefore had the effect of an acceleration. Renzi in his heart hoped and was convinced that Bonaccini, his supporter at the time of the leadership of the Democratic Party, would win. And perhaps he thought that a rapprochement was possible with Bonaccini, perhaps a “European” federation in the 2024 elections. With Schlein, the political picture evidently breaks down and turns upside down.

Renzi opposed to a “personal” party of Calenda



Now forward with the single party, therefore, with the tight deadlines that Calenda had imagined regardless of the result. Of course, the problems remain. Above all for the characters of the two, both ambitious and not inclined to delegate: it is still an armchair for two. The basic point is that Renzi does not want the future party to have too much of the imprint of the Calendian party, starting with the name now engraved in large letters in the symbol of the federation that unites Action and Italia Viva. And not because Renzi is seriously thinking of replacing Calenda in the leadership of the Third Pole, but because of his aversion to the idea of ​​a “personal” party. For the former premier, the news, as they say in journalistic jargon, is not the birth of Calenda’s party but the birth of a liberal-democratic party linked to Macroni’s Renew Europe. A party, in short, destined in its expectations to change the playing field and to survive the leadership of the moment. That is in Calenda.

