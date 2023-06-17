Home » SCHMITZ CARGOBULL New plant inaugurated in Zaragoza, Spain – News
World

SCHMITZ CARGOBULL New plant inaugurated in Zaragoza, Spain – News

by admin
SCHMITZ CARGOBULL New plant inaugurated in Zaragoza, Spain – News

In the presence of over 700 customers and partners from the transport sector, Schmitz Cargobull inaugurated its new plant in Figueruelas, Zaragoza (Spain) on 1 June. Those present were able to admire the new state-of-the-art assembly line on site.

The new factory for curtainsiders, reefer semi-trailers and dry cargo semi-trailers covers a total area of ​​approximately 104,000 m2. Approximately 20,000 m2 will be used for production and logistics, offices and for the delivery of new and used vehicles.

In the new assembly plant, Schmitz Cargobull produces the S.CS curtainsiders, reefer semi-trailers and S.KO dry cargo semi-trailers with a capacity of 60 units per day (20 units per shift) on one production line.

Schmitz Cargobull has invested around 16.6 million euros in the new production facility. A high-tech photovoltaic system supplies the energy for the new production site. The units produced in the new plant will be distributed in Spain, France, Portugal and North Africa, and to a lesser extent also in Italy, Belgium, Germany, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

Schmitz Cargobull’s workforce in Spain amounts to almost 330 employees. After posting sales of 160 million euros and annual production of 3,878 units last year, Schmitz Cargobull plans to ramp up production in Spain to 5,000 units in the 2023/24 financial year.

See also  Torremaggiore, Tefta speaks: «Gessica Malaj killed by her father to defend me». The hypothesis of jealousy for the friendships of the 16-year-old

You may also like

Almaviva still in the storm, on 22 June...

BYD New 12-metre eBus in Hungary, for ever...

Black Mirror sixth season actors Selma Hajek |...

what will the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy...

“Matthew’s life is destroyed”

Sicily, a shark puts bathers on the shore...

Carnage in a school in Uganda: at least...

Tea Tairović concert in Tašmajdan singer Galena |...

The shipwreck in Greece, Tsipras: “The Europe of...

MICHELIN In Turin, the Group celebrates 60 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy