SCHMITZ CARGOBULL New plant inaugurated in Zaragoza, Spain – News

In the presence of over 700 customers and partners from the transport sector, Schmitz Cargobull inaugurated its new plant in Figueruelas, Zaragoza (Spain) on 1 June. Those present were able to admire the new state-of-the-art assembly line on site.

The new factory for curtainsiders, reefer semi-trailers and dry cargo semi-trailers covers a total area of ​​approximately 104,000 m2. Approximately 20,000 m2 will be used for production and logistics, offices and for the delivery of new and used vehicles.

In the new assembly plant, Schmitz Cargobull produces the S.CS curtainsiders, reefer semi-trailers and S.KO dry cargo semi-trailers with a capacity of 60 units per day (20 units per shift) on one production line.

Schmitz Cargobull has invested around 16.6 million euros in the new production facility. A high-tech photovoltaic system supplies the energy for the new production site. The units produced in the new plant will be distributed in Spain, France, Portugal and North Africa, and to a lesser extent also in Italy, Belgium, Germany, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

Schmitz Cargobull’s workforce in Spain amounts to almost 330 employees. After posting sales of 160 million euros and annual production of 3,878 units last year, Schmitz Cargobull plans to ramp up production in Spain to 5,000 units in the 2023/24 financial year.