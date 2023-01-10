Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB will continue to raise rates significantly to bring inflation back to 2% over the medium term. To solve the inflation problem we have today, financing conditions “will have to become restrictive”.

By tightening the financing conditions, the financing of renewable energies will be more expensive but the green transition “can thrive in a sustainable way” with the “timely restoration of price stability”. The rate hike will therefore continue because it does not harm decarbonisation in the medium term.

Among the “hawks” of the ECB

This was stated by Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive committee of the ECB considered among the hawks of the European central bank, speaking at the symposium on the independence of central banks organized by the Riksbank, the Swedish central bank.

With reference to monetary policy, Schnabel confirmed the orientation that emerged in the last Governing Council of 15 December, repeating the key phrase of the decisions that led to the 0.50% rise in the reference rates at the end of the year: «the Council the Governing Board believes that interest rates still need to increase significantly at a steady pace to reach levels restrictive enough to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% target over the medium term.

Towards a new rate hike in February

From Schnabel’s words, a significant rise in rates therefore appears to be confirmed at the next meeting of the Council on February 2, which in the indications of the president Christine Lagarde is equal to a new increase of 50 cents