“Scholarly Political Consultative Conference·Research Lecture Hall” and Zhijiang Concentric Lecture Lecture



Yesterday afternoon, the CPPCC District Committee and the United Front Work Department of the District Committee jointly held the “Scholarly CPPCC Research Lecture” and Zhijiang Concentric Lecture to further expand the horizons of the CPPCC members and United Front members, improve their ability to participate in and discuss state affairs, and build a common cause for high-quality development. The most benevolent district of the Fuyu Demonstration District contributes to the CPPCC. Zhang Jian, chairman of the CPPCC District Committee, Zhou Xiaoming and Zhang Hui, vice-chairmen of the CPPCC District Committee, participated in the event.

The event invited Li Xing, chief professor of the Department of Politics and Society, Faculty of Social Sciences, Aalborg University, Kingdom of Denmark, to give a special lecture on “The Rise of China and the Great Changes in the International Order”. Li Xing took international relations and international political economy as the main perspective, and combined multiple dimensions to make a profound exposition and comprehensive interpretation of the rise of China and the changes of the international order.

The lectures are rich in content and easy to understand. They have both theoretical heights and practical guiding significance. They help members of the CPPCC and the United Front understand the changes in the international situation, grasp the pulse of world development, cultivate world vision, and grasp in the ever-changing international political and economic environment. It is of great guiding significance to seize opportunities and meet challenges. Members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and members of the United Front expressed that they had benefited a lot.

Zhang Jian emphasized that the majority of CPPCC members and United Front members must adhere to the leadership of the party, firmly grasp the correct political direction, further strengthen ideals and beliefs, firmly establish the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two safeguards”. Grasp the correct direction of performance of CPPCC work and united front work.

Zhang Jian pointed out that it is necessary to combine the actual work and apply what you have learned. Combined with the actual work, strengthen the understanding and study of international relations and international political economics knowledge, deeply integrate the performance of duties with learning, and perform duties in depth with a more solid work style.

Zhang Jian requested that we should give full play to our respective advantages and broadly gather consensus from all walks of life. Give full play to the organizational functions and unique advantages of the United Front of the CPPCC, unblock the channels of communication and friendship, closely contact the masses of all sectors, widely publicize and implement the party’s policies, gather wisdom and strength to seek the greatest common divisor, and draw the largest concentric circles.