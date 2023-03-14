An initiative to keep alive the memory and commitment of the missionary-journalist who was director of Mondo e Missione for 35 years: two contributions of 7,500 euros each for university and PhD students

The scholarships instituted by PIME to commemorate the figure of Father Piero Gheddo, missionary and journalist, who was director of our magazine for 35 years, are back. The aim is to keep alive the commitment that he has lavished over the course of more than 50 years spent testifying to his missionary vocation through frank and documented communication, as a lever for a common involvement in favor of the dignity of every person and the missionary spirit of every Christian.

Recipients of scholarships, del value of 7,500 euros eachare students of master’s degree courses, PhD students and graduates in the humanities or management of cultural heritage at Italian and foreign universities.

The recognition aims to favor candidates who present a study and research project for the management and enhancement of the heritage for which the Cultural Heritage Office (UBC) of the PIME of Milan is responsible, with characteristics of originality, innovation and scientific competence in the following thematic areas: cultural heritage (reorganization, description, cataloguing, enhancement of one or more types of documentary, book, photographic, audiovisual and museum cultural heritage) of the Institute; research, investigation and study of the historical-cultural heritage of the Institute aimed at the production of a scientific publication (articles or monograph) or degree theses

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to carry out the research activity over a period of 18 months, including a period at UBC.

The deadline for submitting applications to participate is April 30th. The Commission of selection will assign the scholarships within the month of May.

Il complete bunch it is available on the PIME Mission Center website www.centropime.org