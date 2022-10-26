Listen to the audio version of the article

The German cabinet of Olaf Scholz has closed the agreement on the entry of the Chinese state-owned company Cosco in the port of Hamburg. The Dpa writes it. Cosco allegedly acquired a 24.9% stake in one of the four terminals.

The confirmation, which came after the rumors leaked in recent days, is generating a debate in Germany on the possible influence of Beijing on German strategic infrastructures.

On Tuesday 25 October the German press had leaked the compromise reached by the executive on a 24.9% stake for the Chinese state company Cosco at the Hamburg terminal of Tollerort, one of the four of the great German port and one of the three of the Hhla group.

This would thus be a lower share than the 35% previously discussed, amid strong controversies and internal barricades. According to the latest rumors, now even the six ministries of the Scholz government previously opposed to the Cosco-Hhla operation would be in favor of the compromise. With less than 25%, in fact, the Chinese group could no longer formally exert influence on the management of the terminal.

As reported by Dpa, the German Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck, repeated that “possibly, we should not have Chinese investments in critical infrastructure sectors”, adding that the discussion on the Cosco case is “still ongoing”.