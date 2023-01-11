Listen to the audio version of the article

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German Social Democrats (SPD) will call on the European Union to create new joint financing instruments to help member states compete against rising US subsidies for green technology.

Scholz’s Social Democrats want a reform of the current EU state aid rules to be implemented with more funds available, in order to counterbalance the push of US green aid. He reveals a draft document on the European industrial strategy to which he has had access Bloomberg.

A source said the chancellor supports his party’s proposals and wants EU leaders to approve additional funding instruments so that member states with smaller budgets are not left behind in the race for green subsidies.

370 billion dollar US plan

The move comes as skepticism grows in Brussels and other European capitals that President Joe Biden’s administration decides to make significant changes to its $370 billion green investment plan. Community institutions and many governments believe that the law unfairly discriminates against European companies and threatens to attract green industries across the Atlantic in sectors ranging from renewables to the electric car supply chain.

“We need European industrial investment with a focus on future technologies, expanding renewable energy and fostering industrial innovation,” the SPD says in the document, which was finalized on Monday and is expected to be published this week.

Funds from unused post-pandemic funds

To this end, the EU should reallocate unused funds from the post-pandemic recovery fund and strengthen its energy investment programme. Furthermore, the SPD wants member states to use the upcoming EU budget review to prioritize green transformation investment projects. “Additional joint financing instruments should also be explored constructively,” states the draft strategy paper. Without however specifying whether this would also imply a joint EU loan, a controversial issue for many Germans, who fear being hooked on the uncontrolled spending of other countries.