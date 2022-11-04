Olaf Scholz left for the most controversial mission in Chinese of German history with a heavy ballast: the anger of half of his government, the ill-concealed irritation of Europe and a resounding slap United States. And while he was flying, even from Beijing there was a jab against the Social Democratic Chancellor. Scholz today he is in China for only eleven hours, accompanied by some big names in the industry (Siemens, Volkswagen, BASF, among others). At the center of the trip, the meeting with the president Xi Jinping, now on its way to an absolutist power and committed to an increasingly aggressive trajectory towards Taiwan. But on the eve of the mission, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock wanted to inaugurate the G7 in Muenster with the new label chosen by the West for China: “competitor” and “rival”. Another stone in the Chancellor’s luggage.

Germany, Scholz and the journey of discord in China by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

Yesterday morning from Washington, and in particular from the offices of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, burning rumors had already leaked about the most important dowry that Scholz hoped to deliver to Xi: the agreement on the sale of a share of the terminals of the port of Hamburg. But the US has made it known that it has convinced the chancellor to reduce the quota from 35 to 24.9%, to be sure that Beijing does not gain control of the Hanseatic port. A humiliating detail, for a chancellor who resisted for weeks the objections of six ministries of his government. Where Baerbock, Lindner or Habeck couldn’t, Biden could. To justify the trip, Scholz finally wrote a comment on the Fazin in which he denied going to Beijing to do “business as usual”, in which he promised a change of strategy, but without wanting to isolate China. And he promised attention to the rights of ethnic minorities, starting with the Uighurs. The reaction from Beijing was not long in coming. A foreign ministry spokesman stressed that China will not tolerate Scholz meddling in domestic matters.

At this point it is desirable that at least some progress on Ukraine will emerge from the Chancellor’s mission, given the privileged relationship that Xi boasts with Vladimir Putin. This is what the Italian foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, hopes for yesterday on his debut at the G7: “I think it is right to hope that China, like Turkey, will spend positive words to promote peace and persuade Putin not to continue in a war villainous “.