Scholz in free fall in the polls: Afd on par with the Spd. The reasons? Quarrelsome government, migrant issue and (in part) guns in Kiev

I surveys photograph only a moment, but the outcome of the latest survey on the preferences of the Germans commissioned by the Ard has an annihilating outcome for the chancellor Olaf Scholz. His Spd is now on par with 18% with the AfD and even if the party of goes up by one point Alice Weidel it acquires twice as much and also outclasses the other government partners. THE Verdi they got off at 15% and the Fdp is stopped at 7%. Only the 20%one in five Germans, it is said satisfied of government activity.

The free fall largely due to litigiousness from the majority. The case of the reform on heating systems is exemplary: strongly desired by the vice-chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens), approved in the Council of Ministers also by Fdp and now held back in the Bundestag precisely by the liberals themselves. 74% of Germans declared themselves to be poorly or not at all informed about climate-friendly heating systems by the governing parties. There decarbonization it is necessary but many fear to unable to afford the costs and there are already those who have aired a possible use of the Constitutional Court if the legislative intervention could result in a forced alienation of the property private.

However, the accusations of nepotism for offices conferred by the Ministry of the Economy and Climate, noting the resignation of the undersecretary for the economy Patrick Graichen (Greens), a close collaborator of Habeck, and the repetition of the procedures for appointing the head ofGerman Energy Agency initially granted to a wedding witness by Graichen. The uncertainty about the government also contributes to affect the image of the government hospital reform carried out by the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) who, appearing yesterday with colleagues from the Länder, had to register that the crux of his project for classifying hospitals into three categories lacks consensus. And the fence of the head of Finance also weakens confidence Christian Lindner (Fdp) to fellow ministers reiterating that everyone with the new financial statements will have to limit expenses to observe the balance.

Scholz has not yet lost the support of the majority for support for Ukraine: overall 57% say they are in favor against 37% against. But in the old Länder It is Germany – undisputed pool of voters of the AfD – for 55% the Chancellor granted too many weapons. It is no coincidence that at the reception of the Russian embassy for the victory over Nazism, among the guests of honor there was also the co-director of the Alternative for Germany Tino Chrupalla. The Chancellor is then penalized by discontent for the massive inflows Of refugees. The Municipalities and the Länder have just finished negotiating new economic aid with the Federal State to meet the growing need for housing, but they are still pressed by the shortages in schools, giving arguments to the AfD.

In this climate also the government’s decision to facilitate the acquisition of German citizenship to foreigners to counteract the aging of society and the manpower shortages – the Federal Employment Agency has registered staff shortages in 200 out of 1200 occupations – gives breath to the populist propaganda of the AfD. Two-thirds of its voters, 65%, say they prefer it precisely because of the anti-immigration positions.

From the survey released by Ard the Cdu Of Friedrich Merz with 29% of the preferences it emerges as the strongest party. In fact, however, the sprint of the AfD for many it is also due to the tones used by the leadership of theCDU-CSU union in attacking the government. The head of the CDU in Thuringia Mario Voigtto scuttle the majority’s project to impose the cataloging of the rescaling of buildings in order to be able to plan the municipal heat distribution networks, for example, he spoke of Energy Stasi (the Stasi, as known, was the secret police of the former GDR). By caressing the right-wing audience, there is the risk of making Weidel’s and Chrupalla’s party more attractive as the “true original”.

The Alternative for Germany does not earn so much for the consensus on its political issues, as openly as a basin for 79% disappointed; it is not for nothing that 84% of respondents say that Scholz has to give the address more clearly to its conflicting majority. 32% of AfD followers explicitly say they want to vote for the party out of conviction, but as many as 67% say they would do so out of disappointment with other parties. In the autumn we will vote in Hesse ed in Bavaria, the AfD is currently given to you at 11 and 12% respectively. In a recent podcast He chewed he has already stressed with satisfaction: “The quarrel dominates this so-called traffic light”.