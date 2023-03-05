By the Washington Correspondent. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be at the White House this afternoon (in the evening in Italy) for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. The meeting had been requested a month ago by the German leader himself. It is – explained a senior administration official – a restricted “work meeting” and the two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views directly and frankly. There is no press conference scheduled after the meeting as happened two weeks ago with Lula.

The talks should last an hour, but obviously the White House has not set a limit and will focus mainly on Ukraine. Although it is not excluded that the issue could cross other global issues, such as China – which Washington believes is considering sending lethal aid to Russia – and Africa for the ramifications of the grain crisis. Just yesterday, Russian minister Sergei Lavrov, at the G20 summit in New Delhi, accused the West of boycotting the wheat deal stipulated almost a year ago thanks to Turkish and UN mediation.

If the United Kingdom represents the natural ally, Poland the front line, Germany is considered in Washington the key partner in the conflict in Europe. Not only does it host the highest American contingent in the Old Continent, but the decision to send the Leopard IIs came after the US decided to unblock the sending of 31 Abrams tanks.

The White House stressed that there is “an excellent relationship” between Biden and Scholz and that the two have known each other since well before Scholz became chancellor. They have met often in recent months at summits (from the G7 in Bavaria, to NATO appointments up to the G20 in Bali) and in January alone there were three phone calls.

Today’s meeting will also be an opportunity to discuss the recent encounters that both have had – at different times – with Zelensky. Expectations – the Americans are not hiding behind beating about the bushes – of the meeting are high. Scholz arrives in Washington with the determination of wanting to initiate negotiations that take into account a post-war security structure for Ukraine; and the US position on this aspect is just different in language, since even Blinken, when he speaks of “lasting and just peace” has in mind the protection of Kiev for the next few years.

At the moment, however, Washington considers the negotiating path with Putin impossible to follow. Blinken also reiterated it yesterday from the G20. Support remains “as long as necessary” to the Ukrainians with deliveries of weapons and ammunition. Today the announcement of a new round of weapons for Ukraine is expected, mainly ammunition and howitzers, explained John Kirby, coordinator of the National Security Council.

The White House does not exclude that Scholz may also raise the issue of subsidies for companies guaranteed by the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) which are penalizing Europe still looking for a counter-move. But it won’t be a central issue anyway, the Americans are convinced that they have set up a detailed agenda for today that will also allow the leaders to get information on the state of the fighting and to discuss it.