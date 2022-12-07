Home World Scholz wrote an article saying that China’s rise is not a reason to isolate China – China’s response
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press conference on the 6th.

A reporter asked: A few days ago, German Chancellor Scholz wrote an article in the “Foreign Affairs” magazine, pointing out that China‘s rise is not a reason to isolate China, nor is it an excuse to restrict cooperation with China. He also mentioned that the current world has not entered a new cold war, and he does not agree with the view that China and the United States will confront each other. How does China respond to this?

Mao Ning: We have noticed the relevant remarks made by Premier Scholz.

China adheres to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and is committed to developing friendly cooperation with other countries. Facts have proved that China‘s development is the growth of the world‘s peace force, and it is the driving force and opportunity for global development.

Isolating China and restricting cooperation with China are not in the interests of any party. In today’s world, the trend of economic globalization is irreversible, and mutual benefit and win-win results are what people want. China has been deeply integrated with the world economy and the international system, and the world will not return to a state of mutual closure and separation. No country can engage in construction with its doors closed. “Decoupling and breaking chains” and “small courtyards and high walls” harm others and benefit itself.

China‘s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world‘s prosperity cannot be separated from China. China will continue to implement high-level opening up and share development opportunities with other countries. As President Xi Jinping pointed out when meeting with Prime Minister Scholz, China has always maintained and promoted world peace with its own development, and China‘s development and the development of the world are mutually integrated and mutually successful.

