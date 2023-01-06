Home World Scholz’s breakthrough – that’s why Germany will supply Ukraine with armored personnel carriers
Scholz’s breakthrough – that’s why Germany will supply Ukraine with armored personnel carriers

Scholz’s breakthrough – that’s why Germany will supply Ukraine with armored personnel carriers

BERLIN – The Bild he has already renamed it “Panzer Chancellor”, and as usual exaggerates. Self Olaf Scholz finally agreed to supply forty armored personnel carriers “Marder” to Ukraine, as well as an anti-missile battery “Patriot”, it is certainly not for a sudden warmongering turn. The Social Democratic chancellor was no longer able to resist American pressure and was no longer able to hide behind France after Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday the shipment of its tanks Amx-10s a Kiev.

