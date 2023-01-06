BERLIN – The Bild he has already renamed it “Panzer Chancellor”, and as usual exaggerates. Self Olaf Scholz finally agreed to supply forty armored personnel carriers “Marder” to Ukraine, as well as an anti-missile battery “Patriot”, it is certainly not for a sudden warmongering turn. The Social Democratic chancellor was no longer able to resist American pressure and was no longer able to hide behind France after Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday the shipment of its tanks Amx-10s a Kiev.
Until now
See also He Qinglian: 2021 World Word of the Year: Extreme Change | Multipolarization of the World | Political Correctness | Biden Administration