Original title: Foreign media: Scholz refused to aid Ukrainian fighter jets, warning him that countries will continue to compete in military aid

According to a report by the US Political News Network on the 29th, German Chancellor Scholz reiterated in an interview with the German “Daily Mirror” that he refused to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. He also said, “When it comes to (aiding Ukraine) weapons and equipment, don’t enter into a state of continuous competition and mutual price hikes.”

The “Russia Today” (RT) website reported that Scholz showed dissatisfaction with the ongoing debate about the West’s supply of weapons to Ukraine, and he warned other countries not to compete in Ukraine’s aid.

According to Politics News Network, after Germany and the United States successively announced that they would provide Ukraine with main battle tanks, Scholz said on the 25th that “they will not deliver fighter jets to Ukraine.” Mikhailo Podolak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky, said on the 28th that Kyiv is negotiating with the supporting countries on the issue of providing fighter jets, but some partners are “conservative” in terms of military aid. According to the report, he did not specifically name which countries held a “conservative” attitude.

According to the report, according to the latest interview published by the German “Daily Mirror” on the 29th, Scholz said that “the problem of (providing) fighter jets does not exist at all.” Scholz also said, “After a decision is made, Germany immediately starts the next round of debate. If you do this, it does not look very serious and will shake the public’s trust in government decision-making.” He also called for caution in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Previously, Germany was hesitant on whether to provide main battle tanks to Ukraine, and was under pressure from the United States and Ukraine. On the 24th local time, after a phone call with US President Biden, German Chancellor Scholz formally made a decision to provide Ukraine with the “Leopard” main battle tank. Later, German Federal Government spokesman Hebesterreiter announced that Germany will transfer 14 Leopard-2A6 main battle tanks from the inventory of the Bundeswehr to Ukraine. At the same time, as the producer of the “Leopard” tank, Germany also allows third countries that own the “Leopard” tank to provide the tank to Ukraine.

On January 25 local time, US President Biden delivered a speech at the White House, expressing his continued support for Ukraine and announcing plans to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 “Abrams” main battle tanks.

Russia’s ambassador to Germany Nechayev said on Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with “Leopard 2” tanks, Germany’s decision is extremely dangerous and will escalate the conflict to a “new level of confrontation”, and Berlin’s choice marks “Germany’s final rejection.” Acknowledge historical responsibility for the crimes committed by the Nazi regime during World War II.”

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said it would be a “blatant provocation” for the U.S. to supply Ukraine with M1 Abrams main battle tanks, warning that the equipment would be destroyed by Russian forces.