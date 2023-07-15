School contract, average increases of 124 euros for teachers. More protections for temporary workers and smart working. Valditara: «Enormous step forward»

Two days of extremely close negotiations, after a long journey made up of controversies and resumptions, and in the end the signature for the School contract, for the three-year period 2019-21. An agreement signed in Aran by all the representative unions, with the exception of the Uil school. The new contract affects over one million two hundred thousand workers in the education and research sector. L’increase average monthly gross rose to 124 euro for all teachers: this is an increase in part already paid in recent months and made possible by the additional financial resources, allocated by the budget law for the year 2022 on the Fund for the Improvement of the Educational Offer for 300 million euros. Materially, the money should arrive in the pay packets of teachers and other staff in October, after the contract has gone through the usual rounds of ministries and has been stamped by the Court of Auditors. “The new contract marks an important step forward towards an ever greater valorisation of all school personnel, both teachers and ATA”, commented the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara. “The functions of the tutor teacher and guidance teacher have also been transposed into contracts and this will make it possible to definitively affirm the principle of personalization of education, emphasizing the centrality of the person of the student in the system”.

School contract, there is an agreement, Valditara: “An important step”. Uil does not sign

THE PRECARIOUS

Greater protection has been recognized for precarious teaching and ATA staff, i.e. administrative, technical and auxiliary staff who are granted the possibility of using three paid days of leave for personal or family reasons. The agreement also provides for the possibility for school staff to work remotely but under very specific conditions: in fact, remote meetings can only be held if they are non-deliberative in nature, as well as scheduling hours in elementary school. A stable increase in the Rpd was then introduced, i.e. the Teachers’ Professional Remuneration which therefore reaches a total value between 194.80 euros and 304.30 euros per month (the increase ranges from 10.3 to 16.1 euro), and an increase in the Cia, the Accessory Individual Remuneration which reaches a total value ranging from 79.40 euro to 87.50 euro (with increases between 6.7 and 7.4 euro). Also in the context of increases, an agreement was also reached on a 10% increase in the salaries of additional hours for teachers financed with the Fmof, the Fund for the Improvement of Training Offers. On the other hand, an increase of 96 euros on average per month is foreseen for the Atas, while for the Dsga, the general directors of the schools who therefore preside over the secretariats, the increase is 190 euros on average per month. With a view to enhancing personnel, the contract signed yesterday also provides for career opportunities for ATA personnel: these are concrete professional development opportunities for approximately 182,000 employees. By the will of Minister Valditara, the financial resources were found for a substantial increase in the various economic positions through vertical professional developments, the simplification of the procedures for accessing economic positions through a faster training and assessment process and the additional resources to finance the attribution of new horizontal economic positions.

It was also decided to establish a new system of professional profiles which will make it possible to enhance the ATA personnel and the figures of the Directors of general and administrative services through a new area of ​​officials to whom it will be possible to assign a three-year assignment for highly qualified figures, with a salary increase of 60 euros per month. «The new contract – commented yesterday the minister Valditara – marks an important step forward towards an ever greater valorisation of all the staff of the school, both teachers and ATA. Furthermore, the functions of the tutor teacher and guidance teacher have been transposed into contractual terms and this will make it possible to definitively affirm the principle of personalization of education, underlining the centrality of the student’s person in the system».

THE NEW SESSION

The unions that signed the agreement have already put on the table the request to start negotiations for the three-year period 2022-2024. «We have managed to obtain important regulatory improvements – said Rino Di Meglio, the national coordinator of the Guild – we have obtained appreciable results, considering the starting point. Now, however, negotiations must be opened immediately for the already expired CCNL 2022-24 ». Also satisfied with the outcome of the negotiation is the FLC Cgil which, commenting on the agreement, underlines its positive aspects. «On the salary level – explains the general secretary Gianna Fracassi – considering the increases already received with the economic agreement of December 2022 and the additional resources distributed with the contract just signed, the average salary increase between the various sectors fluctuates between 5% and 7%. It is positive that all the matters introduced by law have been brought back into the contractual context». The president of Aran, Antonio Naddeo, also expressed his satisfaction with the agreement reached and, commenting on the signing of the contract, anticipated the next interventions: «It is a very important agreement that touches four sectors: school, administrative staff of universities, Afam and research institutions. It affects over one million and 200 thousand employees, i.e. a third if not more of all public administration personnel. We have additional resources for the bodies supervised by the Ministry of University and Research, while we lack for the other bodies supervised by other ministries. For this and other considerations, shared with the unions present at the table, we have decided to work on a supplementary agreement on which there is already a date for the next meeting in Aran: 7 September. We will continue the negotiation and there will be other additions, for example for the polyclinics ».

Read the full article

on Il Mattino

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

