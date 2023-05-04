SCHOOL MASSACRE: How did we get to this point and how do we deal with the social dangers of the new age lurking? | Info

“How did we get to this?” – With this question, the day after the gruesome massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, people are expressing their disbelief and the enormous anxiety that crept into society overnight.

Source: Promo

The murder of eight students and a school guard, which the fourteen-year-old planned for a month, showed all the disorders of society, the system, the family, and interpersonal relations.

The day after the crime, no one is clear – neither how it could have happened, nor what the motive was, nor whether the killer showed signals, nor what was in his head and emotions.

From the words of the teacher: “He is an excellent student with all A’s, a wonderful child, calm, appropriate behavior”, to the words of the mother whose daughter was on the list to be killed: “No one rejected him. He is a psychopath, a born monster, his parents did not neglected, they talked to him”, to the psychologist’s comment: “He is intellectually above average, emotionally and socially underdeveloped”.

And as if yesterday was not a dead end, today new events followed – from support for the killer on social networks, with the words “Well done, queen”, to new discoveries – the discovery of a list for the killing of students at the “Desanka Maksimović” Elementary School in Belgrade, threats in class with a rubber gun in Obrenovac, but also the confession of a student from Bihać that he was planning the same crime.

In Usijan, we analyze all the circumstances of this terrifying crime.

We ask: What symptoms and behaviors in children should be specifically responded to? How did we as a society get to this point? Can we go back, how can we go forward?

Guests of Usinija:

prof. Milan Petričković, philosopher of religion, Faculty of Political Sciences

Biljana Ćulafić, psychologist

Editor and presenter Silvija Slamnig

Watch Usijanje tonight from 19:55 on Kurir television!