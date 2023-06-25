Schwarzenegger on candidacy in the elections | Info

Former governor of California and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is considering running for president of the United States of America.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (75) said that he would like to run in the next presidential elections, which will be held in November 2024, writes “Independent”. He spoke to Chris Wallace on “CNN” and said that he would run if the US Constitution allowed him to do so.

According to the United States Constitution, a candidate for president of the United States of America must be born in the territory of the United States. If there was no such condition, Schwarzenegger, a native of Austria, said he would run for office.

“Yes, of course I would. That option existed in 2016. And I think it is now. Think about it for a while. There is no one person who will bring all people together. Who is the man for whom people say ‘okay, he’s not too old or not too this or that’, or has it become a question of who you vote against or who you vote for?“, said Schwarzenegger.

Wallace asked him again if he was sure he would run in the next presidential election in the United States of America, which is being held in November 2024. Schwarzenegger was more confident than the first time.

“Let me in. There are many things that should be done. And they can be done. And the best thing about it is that it’s doable. Everything is feasible, or at least it’s people who come and say ‘yes, we can do it‘ ” Schwarzenegger added.

