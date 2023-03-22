Arnold Schwarzenegger claims two habits have helped him stay slim throughout his career.

Izvor: Instagram/schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor, former governor and vegan, and most successful in bodybuilding, which he did in his early days. Arnold gained enormous popularity thanks to his appearance, primarily his muscles. They say that anyone who wants to build a body should follow the advice of this 75-year-old, and he claims that he never counted calories.

On the contrary, he used it two simple strategies that helped him stay lean throughout his career. While experts point out that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Arnold says he avoided consuming it in the early hours of the morning. “Sometimes after training I eat eggs or granola with yogurt. It’s actually a snack instead of breakfast“, Arnold said and explained that weight loss requires a caloric deficit or intake of fewer calories than we consume in a day.

Some evidence suggests that skipping breakfast could actually help you lose weight because it results in a reduced calorie intake, given that you have less time to eat during the day. Eating protein for breakfast can also help blood sugar stabilizes and reduces need later in the day.

Recall that Arnold previously revealed that he follows a vegan diet, and his last meal of the day is vegetable soup. The actor also shared the recipe, which includes olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, salt, pepper, chickpeas, broth, yogurt and fresh herbs. You also need garlic and onion, zucchini and spinach, although Schwarzenegger points out that you can use your favorite vegetables, as they are rich in nutrients and fiber. That means you will support healthy digestion and you will be full long after the meal.

(WORLD)