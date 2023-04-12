The video on Twitter: «Crazy things. I’ve been waiting for three weeks”

(ANSA) Arnold Schwarzenegger arms himself with a shovel and, together with his “team”, repairs a hole that has been causing traffic havoc in his Los Angeles neighborhood for weeks. The “Terminator” actor posted a video on Twitter showing him at work with two other people as he empties a bag of hot poured asphalt into the hole and spreads it with a shovel. “It’s crazy. I’ve been waiting for three weeks for this pothole to be fixed», says the former governor of California to a curious motorist who stops and thanks him. “Today, after the whole neighborhood got angry about this giant hole that has been crashing cars and bikes for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say: let’s not complain, let’s do something. Here you are», writes Schwarzenegger in the tweet posted yesterday, Tuesday 11 April, which has already received 2.7 million views.