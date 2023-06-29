Scientists found a planet that shouldn’t exist | Info

Scientists have found a planet that should not exist, and now they are trying to determine what happened to it and how it survived the “stellar cataclysm”.

The Jupiter-like planet, 520 light-years from Earth, just happened to survive the destruction caused by the star it orbits.

Scientists announced that it is a gas planet whose official name is 8UMi-b, and unofficially Halla after the highest mountain in South Korea. This exoplanet orbits a star larger than our Sun, located in the constellation Ursa Minor, i.e. the “Little Bear”.

The planet was first observed in 2015, and orbits the star Bekdu at a distance that is half the distance between the Earth and the Sun. Hala is considered a “hot Jupiter”, which is a classification based on size and temperature – it is close to Jupiter, but due to its proximity to the star Bekdu, it is much hotter.

Astronomers believe that the planet Hala “somehow survived” after the star Bekdu went through a violent transition, which should have destroyed the planets around it.. With the help of the monitoring satellite of transiting exoplanets, developed by NASA, scientists managed to determine that the star is currently burning helium from its core. This means that it “consumed” hydrogen, which further means that at some point it expanded into a so-called red giant star.

“Such a change usually has catastrophic consequences for planets orbiting at a short distance. When we realized that Hala had survived in the vicinity of a giant star, we were amazed“said co-author of the study, Dan Huber, Ph.D., a professor at the Institute of Astronomy in Hawaii.

“As the Bekdu star burned hydrogen from its core, it would ‘inflate’ to a diameter of 1.5 times the planet’s current orbit and completely engulf it. It would then return to its previous size,” he explained.

While the solar system has a single star, many throughout the universe live in binaries. Astronomers are still engaged in research to determine how planets form in binary star systems, and how they “survive” in them.

Scientists are now trying to determine how the planet Hala survived after a “cataclysmic cosmic event”.

One of the scenarios is, believe it or not, similar “Star Wars”.

“The system may be similar to the fictitious planet Tatooine, which orbits two suns. If the Bekdu system previously had two stars, their merger would be a different process, which would make it impossible for one of them to expand so much as to encompass the orbiting planets,” he explained. co-author of the study, astronomer Tim Beding from the University of Sydney.

It is also possible that the planet Hala was formed only after that catastrophic collision, which would make it a “second generation” planet.

