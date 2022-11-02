

Scientists rejoice in Brazil election results



On October 31, according to Nature, scientists were relieved that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential election. They say current leaders are ignoring science, weakening environmental policy and belittling minorities. As a result, the country’s scientists and academics largely support Lula’s appointment.

Lula, 77, founded the Labor Party in 1980 and served two terms as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010, during which time he promoted sustainable development, lifted millions out of poverty and dramatically reduced the number of people in the Amazon region. Deforestation. He led the Labour Party to invest heavily in supporting the development of science, innovation and education in the country. These have earned him a good international reputation.

“Today is a promising day for Brazil,” said Elisa Orth, a chemist at the Federal University of Paraná. In the past few years, President Jair Bolsonaro has cut research funding and attacked scientists, academics, etc., causing many students to choose to stay away from science. Therefore, “we voted for those who believed in science, who believed in education”.

Lula, who was jailed for 19 months on corruption charges after leaving office, with the conviction quashed in 2021, was able to run for president this year, winning nearly 51 percent of the vote in the runoff against incumbent President Bolsonaro . It is reported that Lula will take office in January next year.

In a post-election speech, Lula said tackling environmental issues would be his top priority, alongside hunger and poverty. He also welcomed international cooperation to end deforestation in the Amazon to clear land for pastures. Scientists, environmentalists and many world leaders working to curb carbon emissions from deforestation and protect biodiversity welcomed the news. Because during Bolsonaro’s four years in power, Amazon forest loss reached its highest level in 15 years.

However, while Lula came out on top in the presidential election, Bolsonaro’s supporters won the parliamentary election on October 2. This means that the incoming Lula government will face more obstacles in carrying out the above-mentioned related agenda.

Still, many scientists remain optimistic about Brazil’s new government.

Aline Soterroni, an environmental scientist at the University of Oxford, UK, said Lula’s government would be challenged to provide support for a new sustainable development agenda, but his past approach to tackling deforestation gave hope.

Lula is the only presidential candidate to mention science during the campaign, which is one reason for the hope, said Luis Davidovic, a physicist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and former president of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences. More importantly, Lula has demonstrated the ability to listen, learn and unite people.

Copyright statement: For all works marked “Source: China Science News, Science Network, Science News Magazine” on this website, please indicate the source and author at the top of the text, and do not make substantial changes to the content; WeChat public Number, Toutiao Number and other new media platforms, please contact for authorization to reprint. Email: [email protected]