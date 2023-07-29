Scientists Revive Worm Frozen for 46,000 Years, Shedding Light on Life in Extreme Conditions

Title: Scientists Revive 46,000-Year-Old Roundworm Found in Siberian Permafrost

Subtitle: Unprecedented discovery sheds light on biological survivability in extreme conditions

Scientists have successfully revived a roundworm that had been frozen for an astonishing 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost. This remarkable find provides valuable insights into the dormant state known as cryptobiosis, shedding light on the organism’s ability to survive in extreme conditions.

The newly discovered roundworm species, named Panagrolaimus kolymaenis, was found dormant at a depth of 40 meters (131.2 feet) below the surface. It was able to withstand the absence of water and oxygen, as well as endure freezing temperatures and extreme salinity conditions. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology and Molecular Cell Genetics in Dresden were involved in this groundbreaking research.

Teymuras Kurzchalia, one of the scientists involved in the study, emphasized the significance of this revived organism, stating that it offers proof of the ability to halt and restart life. Previous organisms revived from cryptobiosis had only survived for decades, making the roundworm’s revival after millennia truly remarkable.

The initial discovery of the roundworms was made by scientists from the Russian Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems of Soil Science five years ago. Following their find, researcher Anastasia Shatilovich successfully rehydrated two of the worms with water, and around 100 worms were subsequently taken to laboratories in Germany for further analysis.

Thawing the worms enabled the scientists to perform radiocarbon analysis on the plant material surrounding them, revealing that the permafrost had not thawed for an astonishing span of time, ranging between 45,839 and 47,769 years. Additionally, genetic analysis carried out in Dresden and Cologne identified the worms as a previously unknown species, which was then named Panagrolaimus kolymaenis.

Further examination led the researchers to discover that P. kolymaenis shared a crucial molecular pathway with C. elegans, a commonly studied organism. Both species produce a sugar called trehalose, potentially enabling them to survive freezing and dehydration.

Philipp Schiffer, leader of the research group at the Institute of Zoology at the University of Cologne, expressed his astonishment at the discovery, emphasizing the deep conservation of certain evolutionary processes. He believes that studying these organisms can provide valuable insights for conservation biology and the development of protective measures for other species facing extreme conditions.

This unprecedented revival of the 46,000-year-old roundworm not only showcases the incredible tenacity of life in adverse environments but also offers hope for future scientific advancements and conservation efforts. The implications of this study reach far beyond the realms of biological research, highlighting the resilience of even the smallest organisms on Earth.

