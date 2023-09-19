“Scindagnù”, thank you! – World and Mission

After a month spent in the La Concordia mission in Mexico, among the Mixtec people and alongside two PIME missionaries, Luca returned to Italy deeply enriched and with a great sense of gratitude for all of them

I’m Luca, I’m 23 years old and this year I participated in PIME’s Youth and Mission journey. One meeting a month at Villa Grugana, with 50 other boys and girls to question themselves and continue walking in faith. A path that then took me on a mission in the month of August.

Together with Jonathan and Marco, my two traveling companions, I was assigned to Mexico, in particular to the La Concordia mission in Guerrero.

I have always been told that the mission is not so much a “doing” or a “giving”, but a “being”: staying in the culture, in the traditions, in the life of the people to whom one has been sent. Stay in the joy and difficulties of everyday life. I thus had the opportunity to learn about the fascinating Miztec culture, the foods, the clothing, the habits and the days of these people.

In my case, however, the mission was above all to be among children, among deep gazes, in the midst of nature, in simplicity and in everyday life.

In a month we managed to establish a good relationship with them. Every morning they arrived at the parish and from there it was clear that the day could really begin. Their smiles, their desire for affection, their energy, everything was good for the heart.

Together with them we invented games, built castles with cards, organized treasure hunts around the village. We went for walks in the forest, climbing and swimming in the river. We also took them to the beach and it was their first time. It was very enriching to be with them and somehow guard their hidden dreams.

Seeing this mission made me realize that it doesn’t matter where you are and what culture you belong to; children are always children. With their curiosity, their naivety and their courage.

They don’t have furnished houses, designer clothes, drinking water and many other privileges that we have, but in their simplicity they have passed on to me enormous wealth. The richness of small things.

In this mission there are two PIME missionaries, Father Mauro and Father Domingos, who followed and guided us during our month of stay. The passion and love they put into what they do is admirable. Theirs is a continuous work and “stay” with humility in a community with a thousand-year-old culture, trying to bring benefits in particular in the educational and healthcare fields. A tortuous path, as are the roads that connect the various villages, but which will bear fruit over time.

On the mission I also had proof of the presence of Jesus among us, in the fragile, in the poor, in the neighbor who is next to us. And so I can only say to all of them – to the Miztec people, to the children and to the missionaries who accompanied us – a big «swindle!”Thank you!

