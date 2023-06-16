Home » Scoff for Italy, Spain wins 2-1 and flies to the Nations League final
Scoff for Italy, Spain wins 2-1 and flies to the Nations League final

Scoff for Italy, Spain wins 2-1 and flies to the Nations League final

The Red Furies will face Croatia in the Nations League final on Sunday in Rotterdam. Italy will play the Netherlands for third place. The substitute Joselu decided in the final, in the 88th minute. The game had a…

