A wave of scorching heat China is investing. In the region of Xinjiang, in the north-west of the country, record temperatures have been recorded. A station in Sanbao village recorded a peak of 52.2 degrees Celsius at 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 16, according to the China Meteorological Administration. The images, broadcast by Chinese state television, show groups of tourists who, despite the scorching sun, visit the Flaming Mountains in Turpan prefecture.

