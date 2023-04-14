Blackbeard horoscope today, Friday 14th April

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Inspiring day for love. The Moon and Venus herald novelties in the affective sphere. Meetings and new acquaintances to add to your contacts. Mental openness and mutual respect produce a new harmony with your partner: you will be heart to heart.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

With the White Lady intercepting Mercury, family discussions may arise over your professional choices. You just have to hold on. New faces in the sphere of friendships, business trips with career opportunities to arrange.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The Moon enhances elasticity and openness of both the mind and the heart. Attitudes that will allow you not to stiffen on stubborn positions. Love is complicity, an adventure to be experienced together with those who feel the same drive, otherwise it’s not love.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Being able to finish everything on time today is easier than expected. A radical change of method allows for an excellent yield. Mortgages, low-interest loans, bequests and debt collection. In the couple, passion is the glue.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

You appear less confident and enterprising than usual, but also more willing to listen to others and listen to yourself. Financial disappointments. Do not defend your opinions to the bitter end, a wise retreat will allow you to propose them again tomorrow.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

The projects are clear and defined, no one will be able to confuse your ideas if you wish. You know exactly where you want to go and nothing can stop you. Set boundaries with the people around you. So you won’t take on the responsibilities of others.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

An antidote against stress and the wear and tear of everyday life today is provided by the Moon: the affection of friends and the better half gives prodigious results. Interests to share. From the exchange with others comes a feeling of well-being and vitality.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Suspicion risks embittering your emotional relationships. Try not to see malice where there is none. Avoid any possible competition. Today it is necessary to speed up the pace and take on onerous commitments, a small bonus is foreseen.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Valuable allies give you insight, resourcefulness and even a pinch of luck, don’t waste them due to lack of elasticity. A profitable and risk-free journey. If you’re not alone, listen to your partner’s grievances.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

The energy that permeates you and the help of colleagues have positive effects on your career. New proposals and good professional news are on the way. The understanding of the couple appears disturbed, but with a little effort today you will spin in love and in agreement.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

With the environment you are a bit at loggerheads: tired and demotivated due to issues to be clarified with employees, collaborators, the people around you. Conflicts that should be settled once and for all. Look for new stimuli. Watch out for business!

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

Good humor relaxes and simplifies life: decide to be cheerful, no matter what happens. The financial trend is fair. Satisfy the need for recreation, relaxation and stimulating company. Good results in the activity