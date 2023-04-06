One of the most anticipated events by rock fans has already marked its date and the invited artists. He Barcelona Rocks will take this year the July 8 in it Olympic Palace of Badalona with more than ten non-stop hours of concerts, a massive event for which the organizers have already announced all the artists and the two big headliners for this year’s edition, which are: Scorpions y Saxon.

the german band Scorpions returns to the city of Barcelona for the first time in five years to present his new album “Rock Believer”, in addition to singing their timeless hymns, after selling tens of millions of records around the world. On the other hand, we have the British group Saxonwho will visit the Catalan capital after their last concert in 2019, when they performed at the festival Barcelona Rock Fest. Songs like “747 (Strangers in the Night)” or “Wheels of Steel” will be the ones that will make the audience not stop singing.

Other artists and groups confirmed for Barcelona Rocks are: Angelus Apatrida, Ross the Boss, H.E.A.T. y Eclipse. Throughout the course of the event, all attendees will be able to leave and re-access the venue without any problem. This event was born to collect the spirit of Barcelona Rock Fest which will return in 2024 stronger than ever. In the coming weeks, more news and more surprises will be announced that will take place at the festival on July 8. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through this link.