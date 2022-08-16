A law has come into force in Scotland that guarantees free availability of menstruation products to anyone who needs them. The Scottish Government has declared that it is the first in the world to legally protect the right to free access to menstruation products with the entry into force of the Period Products Act. Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities , as well as local authorities, must make a range of menstruation products, such as sanitary pads, available free of charge in their bathrooms. The Scottish government had already invested millions of pounds since 2017 to finance the free supply of menstruation products in educational establishments, but this is now a legal requirement.

A mobile application helps people find the closest place, such as the local library or community center, where they can pick up their menstruation products. “Providing access to free menstrual products is central to equality and dignity, and removes financial barriers that prevent access to such products,” said Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison. “This is more important than ever at a time when people are making tough choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they can’t access menstruation products,” she added. .

The bill, which was passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by the legislator of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon, who campaigned against “menstrual poverty”. Lennon tweeted: “We are proud of what we have achieved in Scotland. We are the first but we will not be the last ». Last year, the New Zealand government said all schools in the country would offer free menstrual products as part of an initiative to help students from poorer families who miss school due to menstrual poverty.