Home World Scotland: first country in the world to pass the law on free sanitary pads
World

Scotland: first country in the world to pass the law on free sanitary pads

by admin
Scotland: first country in the world to pass the law on free sanitary pads

A law has come into force in Scotland that guarantees free availability of menstruation products to anyone who needs them. The Scottish Government has declared that it is the first in the world to legally protect the right to free access to menstruation products with the entry into force of the Period Products Act. Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities , as well as local authorities, must make a range of menstruation products, such as sanitary pads, available free of charge in their bathrooms. The Scottish government had already invested millions of pounds since 2017 to finance the free supply of menstruation products in educational establishments, but this is now a legal requirement.

A mobile application helps people find the closest place, such as the local library or community center, where they can pick up their menstruation products. “Providing access to free menstrual products is central to equality and dignity, and removes financial barriers that prevent access to such products,” said Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison. “This is more important than ever at a time when people are making tough choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they can’t access menstruation products,” she added. .

The bill, which was passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by the legislator of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon, who campaigned against “menstrual poverty”. Lennon tweeted: “We are proud of what we have achieved in Scotland. We are the first but we will not be the last ». Last year, the New Zealand government said all schools in the country would offer free menstrual products as part of an initiative to help students from poorer families who miss school due to menstrual poverty.

See also  US Secretary of State Blinken to Di Maio: "Crucial Italy leadership, strong collaboration on Libya"

You may also like

US law enforcement threatened to search Mar-a-Lago –...

In Germany, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel...

Los Angeles, Erin Brockovich fined for wasting too...

US congressmen visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign...

Ukrainian grain that was “disgusted”: after a high-profile...

Apple cuts smart working, in the office 3...

Iranian nuclear power, EU: “We are studying Tehran’s...

Saudi Arabia, activist sentenced to 34 years for...

FBIͻϮѡս΢ת _ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Rushdie is talking to detectives, stay in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy