He beat Kate Forbes33 years old in a few days, e Ash Regan49, the two rival pretenders thus becoming the new leader of the Scottish independence party of the SNP and future first minister of Scotland’s local government. Humza Yousafnot yet 38 years old, was chosen by the members, as announced at Edinburgh by the top of the SNP itself, making public the results of the vote to decide on the succession a Nicola Sturgeon, who surprisingly stepped down in February after nearly a decade of almost unchallenged leadership in the UK’s unruly northern nation. Tomorrow March 28th Yousaf he will then be confirmed as prime minister by a vote of the assembly Holyroodin Edinburgh, expected tomorrow.

Yousaf was born in Glasgow on April 7, 1985 to a Pakistani father and a native mother of Kenya but family as well asian and is the first Scottish leader of Muslim family. He will have to support the flags of the nationalism independence activist Scotland in front of Rishi SunakPrime Minister Tory unionist at the helm of the British central government, himself the son of immigrant parents (in his case Indians and Hindus). Yousaf he took 52.1% of the vote in the final runoff against Kate Forbesa very young outgoing finance minister, in a vote that seems to have split the base almost in half and which, according to official data, saw around 50,500 militants vote out of just over 72 thousand subscribers (approximately equal to 70% of the total of entitled). After a first ballot in which he was first with over 40% and less than 4000 votes ahead of Forbes and in which the outsider Regan had been eliminated as third-place finisher, with a remaining 11% of consents.

Considered a character loyal to Sturgeon and pleasing to the bulk of the nomenklatura that dominated theSnp in these years, the future prime minister of Edinburgh she was part of the last cabinet led by the outgoing leader as holder of the Healthcare (including during the pandemic period from Covid); after having been local minister of the Justice for three years, from 2018, and having previously dealt with Transportation. Graduated in political science from the University of Glasgowwas in his youth the leader of theMuslim Students Union and anti-war activist in Iraqbut also firm in denouncing incidents such as the anti-American attack of 11 September 2001. Having joined the independence cause of the Scottish National Party in his early twenties, he has so far been a staunch supporter of the strategy Sturgeon on independence and also a defender of the accentuation of the radical-progressive matrix of the party on issues such as the social agenda, civil rights, gay marriages or, lastly, the disputed law on the free change of birth certificate of gender. During the election campaign however, he admitted the need to recalibrate the times and ways of the separatist challenge, after the failure of the attempt to appeal to the Supreme Court Of London to obtain the consent to a referendum bis, the drop in consensus attributed by the polls to the objective of independence down to a current scarce 40% of Scots and the recent decrease in the number of members of the SNP. The party is grappling with the need to renew the currently stalled battle for secession from Londonas well as to cope with surveys that today credit the consensus well below 50% (and declining) pro independence and to a crisis of subscribers to the SNP (from 104 thousand and 72 thousand since December 2021) admitted only during the electoral campaign.