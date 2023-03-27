Listen to the audio version of the article

It is Humza Yousaf, not yet 38 years old, the new leader of the Scottish independence party of the SNP and future prime minister of Scotland’s local government. This was announced in Edinburgh by the summit of the SNP itself, making public the results of the vote among the members to decide on the succession to Nicola Sturgeon, who unexpectedly resigned in February after almost a decade of almost unchallenged leadership in the indocile northern nation of the United Kingdom . Jokes Kate Forbes, 33 years old in a few days, and Ash Regan, 49, the two rival suitors.

Born in Glasgow to immigrant parents

Yousaf was born in Glasgow on April 7, 1985 to a Pakistani father and a native Kenyan mother but also from an Asian family and is the first Scottish leader from a Muslim family. He will have to support the banners of Scottish independence nationalism in front of Rishi Sunak, unionist Tory prime minister at the helm of the British central government, himself the son of immigrant parents (in his case Indians and Hindus).

Yousaf took 52.1% of the votes in the final runoff against Kate Forbes, the very young outgoing finance minister, in a vote that seems to have split the base almost in half and which according to official data saw around 50,500 militants vote out of just over of 72,000 members (roughly equal to 70% of the total number of those entitled).

After a first ballot in which he was first with over 40% and less than 4000 votes ahead of Forbes and in which the outsider Regan was eliminated as third classified, with a residual 11% of votes. Considered a character loyal to Nicola Sturgeon and liked by the bulk of the nomenklatura that has dominated the SNP in recent years, the future prime minister of Edinburgh was part of the last cabinet led by the outgoing leader as head of Health (including during the period of Covid pandemic); after having been the local Minister of Justice for three years, since 2018, and having previously dealt with Transport.

Muslim, nationalist and progressive

A graduate in political science from the University of Glasgow, he was the leader of the Muslim Students’ Union in his youth and an activist against the war in Iraq, but also firm in denouncing incidents such as the anti-American attack of 11 September 2001. Having joined the independence cause of the Scottish National Party in his early twenties, he has so far been a staunch supporter of Sturgeon’s strategy on independence and a defender also of accentuating the party’s radical-progressive matrix on issues such as the social agenda, rights civil rights, gay marriages or, lastly, the disputed law on the free change of gender. During the electoral campaign, however, he admitted the need to recalibrate the times and ways of the separatist challenge, after the failure of the attempt to appeal to the Supreme Court of London to obtain the consent to a referendum bis, the drop in consensus attributed by the polls to the objective of the independence to just under 40% Scots now and the recent decline in SNP membership.