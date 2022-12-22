From Madrid to Edinburgh, on the same day the Spanish and Scottish parliaments approved a law for the rights of transgender people that allows anyone aged 16 and over – instead of 18 – to change their identity on documents. This was reported by the BBC underlining that Scotland thus becomes the first territory of the United Kingdom to approve a system of self-identification for people who want to change their legal gender. The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 votes in the final vote. For this vote, a minister who was against resigned in recent months and to oppose the adoption of him were some deputies of the same Scottish National Party, in power. Outside the hemicycle shouts “Shame on you” were heard from protesters against when the final result was announced. The UK government has also expressed its ‘concerns’ about the legislation and may now try to prevent it from becoming law by blocking Royal Assent.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said “trans rights are not in competition with women’s rights and, as is often the case, we can make things better for everyone when those who are discriminated against act as allies.” , non-opponents”. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon instead affirmed that “she will never apologize for trying to spread equality, not reduce it, in our country”.

In Scotland, citizens have had the right to change their legal gender from male to female or from female to male since 2005, but the government believed the current procedure was intrusive and distressing, thus discouraging people from applying. a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC). New rules introduced by the law passed today, which is expected to take effect next year, will lower the minimum age at which people can apply for a GRC from 18 to 16. It will also remove the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Applicants will now only need to have lived in their acquired gender for three months — or six months if they’re 16 and 17 — rather than two years. There will also be a three-month “cooling off period” during which they can change their minds and it will be an offense to make a false statement or false question for a GRC, with anyone doing so at risk of up to two years in prison. Detractors of the reform fear it will negatively impact women’s rights and same-sex spaces. Among the critics is noted writer JK Rowling who has expressed concern about the potential impact on women-only services, spaces and legal protections. Scottish Trans chief Vic Valentine instead argued that the change in the law will mean that trans men and women will be able to “show a birth certificate that reflects who they are” at important moments in their lives, such as the beginning of a job or marriage publication notice.