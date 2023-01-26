LONDON – Does anyone think that the controversial transgender law recently promoted and approved by Nicola Sturgeon – that is, anyone from the age of 16 can officially change gender with a simple self-certification – is the first serious political mistake of the hitherto unchallenged Scottish prime minister. Now, what is happening beyond Hadrian’s Wall seems to prove Sturgeon’s critics right, in these hours in the eye of the storm for a case linked precisely to this radical reform of his, attacked by political opponents but also by his own deputies.