Listen to the audio version of the article

Surprise resignation today for the first minister of local government of Scotland and leader of the independence party of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon. The British media anticipated them, before a press conference of the premier in Edinburgh. According to a source close to her quoted by the BBC, Sturgeon is simply tired and “sick” of the political responsibilities she has held for some time.

In office since 2014, when she succeeded longtime pro-independence leader Alex Salmond after defeat in the referendum on Scotland’s secession from the United Kingdom held that year, she remained unchallenged at the top of the nationalist-progressives of the SNP and local government in Edinburgh for almost a decade.

“I have made the decision to resign out of a sense of duty and out of great love I have for my party and for my country,” Sturgeon said at Bute House in Edinburgh, addressing “those who are shocked and perhaps even angry with me.” ». But, he added, «there will also be those who are happy with my decision. That’s the beauty of democracy.” Being prime minister is “the best job in the world – he continued – but you have to understand when it’s time to give way to someone else”.

Sturgeon intends to entrust whoever will succeed her as prime minister of the Scottish government and leader of the independence party SNP the challenge on secession from the United Kingdom in the name of respecting the “democratic will” of the Scots, after claiming this challenge as “the battle of a lifetime but also admitting that a popular consensus for independence “must be consolidated” at this stage and that a new strategy will need to be agreed at next month’s SNP congress under the new leadership, following the failure of the appeal to the British Supreme Court for obtain the constitutional go-ahead for a referendum bis.

The departure of the Scottish premier is part of a broader changing of the guard within the party, already marked recently by the resignation and replacement of Ian Blackford as party leader in the British Parliament in Westminster. In addition to the failure of Sturgeon’s strategy of legally and constitutionally obtaining a bis popular vote on independence – which the central government of London, the last instance in the matter, refuses to grant – through an appeal that finally reached the Supreme Court: appeal rejected last November and which has effectively dismissed for now any concrete prospect of a close referendum revenge, despite the divisions on Brexit.