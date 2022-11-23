Home World Scotland’s Supreme Court rejects referendum-bis on independence
World

Scotland’s Supreme Court rejects referendum-bis on independence

by admin
Scotland’s Supreme Court rejects referendum-bis on independence

The Scottish Government has no power to hold a new independence referendum without the London Agreement. The British Supreme Court ruled it. Explaining the verdict, Chief Justice Robert Reed indicated that the justices unanimously concluded that such a vote would have ramifications for the union of the United Kingdom and therefore require an assent from central London.

The next UK election will be a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence. This was stated in a press conference by the first minister of the Scottish local government and leader of the independence supporters of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, after the verdict with which the British Supreme Court denied Scotland the right to convene a referendum on secession without the consent of the Westminster Parliament. Sturgeon stressed that elections alone are “a democratic, legal and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will”.

It is “clear and definitive”. Thus the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons during Question Time defined the verdict with which the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom denied Scotland the right to convene a referendum on its independence (after the one lost in 2014) without the consent of the London Parliament.

Find out more
See also  Chechen armed forces will go to Ukraine to perform tasks | Zelensky: Still in Kiev, continue to guard the country | The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine has started the evacuation of citizens jqknews

You may also like

Reading idioms | Chinese Wisdom at APEC: From...

Covid. worries about the new XBB variant. But...

Royal treatment!The Saudi Crown Prince used a private...

Anti-epidemic and disinfection | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

Foxconn protests iPhone factory in China

NASA officials: within 10 years, humans can live...

Scotland, world’s oldest message in a bottle found...

Japanese media analysis of China’s increase in gold...

Trump to trial for tax fraud in October...

Protest at Foxconn, the largest iPhone factory in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy