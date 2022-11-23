Listen to the audio version of the article

The Scottish Government has no power to hold a new independence referendum without the London Agreement. The British Supreme Court ruled it. Explaining the verdict, Chief Justice Robert Reed indicated that the justices unanimously concluded that such a vote would have ramifications for the union of the United Kingdom and therefore require an assent from central London.

The next UK election will be a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence. This was stated in a press conference by the first minister of the Scottish local government and leader of the independence supporters of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, after the verdict with which the British Supreme Court denied Scotland the right to convene a referendum on secession without the consent of the Westminster Parliament. Sturgeon stressed that elections alone are “a democratic, legal and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will”.

It is “clear and definitive”. Thus the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons during Question Time defined the verdict with which the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom denied Scotland the right to convene a referendum on its independence (after the one lost in 2014) without the consent of the London Parliament.